Life behind bars on the cards for Soweto woman who killed foster mom









Picture: Succo/Pixabay A Soweto woman who killed her foster mother will know her sentence next week. Proceedings in the case against Nomvula Ramonetsi, 37, were postponed at the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, on Wednesday due an incomplete report from social workers for Judge Ramarumo Monama. Sporting fresh cornrows, Ramonetsi kept a calm figure in the dock during the brief proceedings. Judge Monama found Ramonetsi guilty of murder late last year. She strangled to death her 74-year-old foster mother at their Central Western Jabavu home in January 2018. In a murder that shocked Jabavu, Ramonetsi lived with the corpse for five days.

The grisly discovery was made by a relative who jumped over the wall.

Neighbours told The Star that Ramonetsi had lived with her foster family for more than 20 years.

“Nomvula is someone I grew up with. She was spoiled and well off,” said a neighbour, who did not wish to be named.

“I don’t know where things went wrong, but she started telling neighbours that she was being mistreated by her (foster) mother.”

Ramonetsi attempted to enter into a plea bargain in December 2018.

The State pulled out of the plea plan because the deceased’s family said a 15-year term would be a slap on the wrist.

The plea bargain would have meant Ramonotsi would avoid a trial in which details were expected to emerge about how she strangled to death her foster mother.

The case went on trial and Ramonetsi was found guilty. She now faces life in jail.



