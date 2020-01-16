A Soweto woman who killed her foster mother will know her sentence next week.
Proceedings in the case against Nomvula Ramonetsi, 37, were postponed at the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, on Wednesday due an incomplete report from social workers for Judge Ramarumo Monama.
Sporting fresh cornrows, Ramonetsi kept a calm figure in the dock during the brief proceedings.
Judge Monama found Ramonetsi guilty of murder late last year. She strangled to death her 74-year-old foster mother at their Central Western Jabavu home in January 2018.
In a murder that shocked Jabavu, Ramonetsi lived with the corpse for five days.