A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor relative after infecting her with HIV. The Cape Town Regional Court convicted the accused from Du Noon on a charge of rape and attempted murder after finding that he transmitted HIV, knowing that he was HIV-positive.

On Wednesday, he was slapped with life imprisonment for the rape and 10 years direct imprisonment for the attempted murder of the then seven-year-old victim. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently and also ordered his name to be entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders, which prohibited him from working with vulnerable groups and that he may not apply to adopt a child or be a foster parent. If he wanted to, he must disclose the sentence handed to him. Failure to declare is a criminal offence punishable with a direct prison sentence or a fine. He must inform future employers of the sentence and the orders handed down by the court, which also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

The State said it would not name the accused as he is related to the victim and wants to void indirect identification of the victim and secondary victimisation. During the trial, sexual offences prosecutor, Ruwayda Badrudeen, told the court the accused raped the then seven year old victim as she lay on the couch watching television. She did not tell anyone about what happened, as she saw him as her uncle. A few weeks later, she was taken to a local clinic as she was not feeling well. Medical examination discovered that she had sexually transmitted diseases (STD), with HIV tests coming back negative.

She did not reveal what had happened, and the doctor requested that she be brought back a few weeks later for further tests. The second HIV test came back positive. The investigating officer, Sergeant Luvuyo Simphiwe Goya of the Family CS Unit in Milnerton, attempted to get her to reveal what had happened. One morning, he took the victim’s grandmother to her schoo,l and the victim came to the investigating officer’s vehicle. She was again asked what happened, and she revealed that the accused raped her. He was arrested on September 7, 2016, and charged with rape.

There was no DNA as the incident was reported after the 72-hour window period, and therefore, no exhibits could be obtained. The accused’s initial version to his attorney was that he was gay, and therefore, could not have raped the child. He subsequently indicated that if the State could prove that the HIV strain, which the child contracted, was the same as he had, he would plead guilty. Badrudeen was put into contact with Dr Koresman, a forensic virologist (medical doctors that oversee the diagnosis, management and prevention of infection), at Groote Schuur Hospital, who analysed three viral loads of blood, and the rest were sent to Tygerberg Hospital, for analysis.

The results took a while to finalise but came back positive. The NPA said the accused brought a bail application, and was released on house arrest, and went to live with his brother. He then raped his brother’s 9-year-old daughter and will appear at Cape Town Regional Court on November 6 for this case. The arrest was not the end of the challenges facing the case as the victim struggled to testify about what happened to her.

Court Preparation Officer Babalwa Hlathana provided court preparation services and encouraged her to speak out. In her Victim Impact Statement, the now 14-year-old said she always cries at night as she has a wound she knows will never heal. “He did not only rape me, but he also infected me with HIV, and I must drink tablets every night. My life will not be the same again, and I will not forget what happened,” said the victim. Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell, expressed dismay at the rate of heinous crimes committed by adults against children.