Life imprisonment for Mpumalanga man who burnt and killed an elderly woman for R36

Johannesburg - Finally, justice has been served for gogo Elizabeth Kolokoto, 83, after she was killed by her relative Nick Kolokoto Mpolokeng in Mmametlhake in the early hours of May 7, 2012. Mpolokeng, 35, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, six years imprisonment for arson, and five years for housebreaking and theft by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court, which was sitting in Middleburg.

The accused was sentenced for the gruesome murder of an 83-year-old woman, Elizabeth Kolokoto. It transpired during the investigation that the accused was from the local tavern when he planned to rob the elderly woman, who was residing alone on the same street as him in Phake village. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Mpumalanga SAPS provincial spokesperson, told the media that Mpolokeng was believed to have recruited a friend to accompany him. On the way, they met another man who convinced the friend to go with him, leaving Mpolokeng alone. Mohlala said that even though Mpolokeng was alone, he carried out his mission as planned.

Mohlala said the investigation further revealed that the accused went straight to the woman’s house where he gained entrance into the yard by jumping the fence, broke her bedroom window, and then entered the house. "He found the granny already awake and demanded money from her. When the granny indicated that she had no money, the accused assaulted her, banging her against the wall until she fell down. He ransacked the house only to come out with R36.00. "It also transpired that he set paper alight and threw it under the granny's bed before he left. The house burnt to ashes with the granny inside. The accused then went home, changed his clothes, and went inside a pit toilet where he burnt his clothes which had some blood stains. He then fell asleep. The following morning, he realised that his running shoes had blood stains; he also threw them in the pit toilet to conceal the evidence."

Mohlala said police were called to the crime scene, where they only found a human skull, which was identified by the deceased's brother as that of Kolokoto. "Dedicated police investigators put all their efforts to ensure that they find the one responsible for this atrocious incident. In the end, their hard work paid off as the investigation led them to the accused, who later admitted that his blood-stained running shoes were thrown inside the pit toilet. That was the beginning of a major breakthrough, which was enabled mostly by the forensic investigation, which helped a great deal," Mohlala said. The accused was positively linked to the crime, and he then admitted to having been behind the granny's murder, robbery and arson.

Mohlala said the court found Mpolokeng guilty, hence the hefty sentence handed down. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, was elated by what she called professionalism displayed by the investigation team. Manamela further expressed her sincere gratitude to the prosecution team and the judiciary for putting Mpolokeng behind bars.

"The accused was put behind (bars), where he belongs, for the longest time," she said. During the release of quarter 3 crime statistics in Cape Town last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele raised concerns about the increase in murders of women and children. The statistics also revealed that most women die at the hands of people they know, such as relatives or lovers; in this case, Gogo Kolokoto was murdered by a relative.

"We want to ensure that perpetrators of violence against women, children, and vulnerable groups are brought to justice," Cele said. He said that from October to December last year, 4 992 suspects were arrested for gender-based violence and femicide-related crimes. During the same period of reporting, 71 accused were handed down 89 life sentences.