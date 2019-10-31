Johannesburg - A mother's relief was palpable when a judge sentenced her estranged husband to life behind bars for making her mentally challenged daughter a sex slave for eight years.
On Thursday at the South Gauteng High Court, Judge Francois Du Plessis called Johannes Oelofse’s deeds "heinous" and "repulsive" as he slapped him with an additional 16 years for the gruesome acts he perpetrated on Dominique Monaghan.
Dominique, 23, has been clinically diagnosed with the cognitive abilities of a 6-year-old girl. Her biological parents, Theresa and Glen, gave The Star written permission to publish their daughter's name and picture.
Oelofse was convicted in May of five grotesque sex crimes including rape, sexual assault, sexually grooming a person who is mentally challenged, exposure or displaying child pornography or pornography to a mentally challenged person, and compelling Dominique to watch him masturbate.
Some of the shocking acts he perpetrated on the vulnerable victim include forcing her to shave her vagina and committing lewd sexual acts on her from when she was 13.