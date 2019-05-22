A father, step-mother and hit-man were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of the couple’s son on Monday.

A father, step-mother and “hit-man” were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of the couple’s son by the Bloemfontein High Court on Monday. Tebogo Molatole, 47, Kelebogile Molatole, 50, and Khoeliea-Marena Sefuthi, 53, were involved in the death of Kearabetswe Leteane, 17.

According to Free State Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thandi Mbambo, Tebogo’s son, Leteane, was shot in the head and chest in the backroom of his father’s house in Gladstone, Thaba Nchu, on April 5, 2017 shortly after he returned home from soccer practice with his cousin.

It is reported that the cousin left him at home and went to the shops to buy a soft drink, and when he returned home, he found Leteane lying in a pool of blood.

Mbambo said police had been summoned to the scene and on arrival, they discovered the body with two gunshot wounds, one to the head and one to the chest.

“The provincial Organised Crime Task Team were tasked to investigate the matter and it was not long when the pieces of the puzzle were put together and the deceased’s father, step-mother and the hit-man were arrested,” Mbambo said.

“Thorough investigation showed that the motive for the murder was that the father did not want to continue paying maintenance after he retired as a teacher,” Mbambo added.

During the court proceedings on Monday, all three were found guilty of murder and were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Free State provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Moeketsi Sempe commanded the specialised team of detectives for working tirelessly on the case.