Life sentence plus 75 years for Facebook serial rapist Ernest Mdluli

Johannesburg - Facebook serial rapist Ernest Ben Mdluli has been sentenced to life and an additional 75 years’ imprisonment by the Graskop High Court. Mdluli, 40, from Acornhoek, Mpumalanga, was sentenced on Thursday after he was convicted on six counts of rape and two counts of robbery. The incidents happened between July 2020 and December 2021 in areas surrounding Acornhoek.

Mdluli would target his victims on Facebook and send them messages relating to jobs at guest houses and lodges. He would advise them to meet him so he could take them to their place of employment. On arrival, he would tell the victims that the work vehicle was busy transporting staff members and they needed to walk, taking a short cut through the bush. In the bush, he would threaten them with a knife and rape them. He injured one victim by cutting her in the hand during a struggle for the knife. He robbed two of the victims of R200 in cash and took the cellphones of others. Mdluli was arrested and linked to the crimes through DNA. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

NPA Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Advocate Thobeka Phungula led evidence of victims and first reports. Their evidence was credible and supported by the DNA evidence as well as J88 medical reports. "In aggravation of sentence, State Advocate Phungula told the court that the accused was a danger to society, offences were planned, witnesses were exposed to sexually transmitted diseases, and he also took advantage of the vulnerability of unemployment. Victim impact statements compiled by court preparation officer Nomfundo Mokoena detailed how the incidents negatively affected the victims. The court found no reason to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, and the accused was sentenced accordingly. The court further declared Mdluli unfit to possess a firearm as part of the sentence," said Nyuswa. She said the NPA welcomed the sentence imposed on the accused and further warned the public to be cautious when using social media platforms.