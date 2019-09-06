File Picture: Sunday Tribune.

Johannesburg - A 36 year old rapist has been slapped with a life sentence for rapes he committed 15 years ago, thanks to another rape he committed in 2009 which led to his arrest. The Deneysvill man was sentenced on Thursday at Zamdela High Court.

According to Deneysville policing cluster spokesperson Constable Josephine Rani, Lesia Jacob Mokoena and his accomplice attacked an 18-year-old teenager and her three friends as they walked from a tavern in April 2004.

They beat the the teenager and one of his friends.

The other two friends managed to flee.

“After assaulting the male friend, the suspects grabbed and dragged the victim by force to a dumping site near the Oranjeville road where they took turns raping her."

Two months later, a 19 year teenager was walking with her boyfriend around 9pm, when they met two unknown men. The boyfriend was assaulted and the teenager raped.

According to Rani, there were no leads that could lead to the rapist.

However, five years later in 2009, Mokoena and an accomplice raped another woman.

Mokoena was linked to the crime through DNA test and was arrested. He was convicted of the rape and slapped with a 20 year sentence.

Police, however, kept investigating other rapes that had similar modus operandi and that took them to the rapes that had occurred in 2004.

Mokoena was then positively linked to the two rapes.

Although he was already serving the 20-year sentence for the 2009 rape, he was taken through another trial for the 2004 rapes.

He was convicted and slapped with two life sentences for the rapes.

Rani added that Mokoena’s accomplice could not be positively linked to all the cases.

She further added that Sergeant Detective Sophie Kganyane of Zamdela Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) left no stone unturned to ensure that the suspect is permanently removed from society.

Mokoena is also serving an additional year for common assault and another three for assault with intent the to cause grievous bodily harm.



