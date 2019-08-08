A 22 year old Free State man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping his 11-year-old niece. File Picture.

Mangaung - A 22 year old Free State man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping his 11-year-old niece. According to Mangaung police spokesperson Sergeant Ikobeng Hlubi, the man was finally nabbed after his victim got tired of being abused by her uncle and reported the matter to the teacher.

“About a year ago, the 11-year-old girl got tired of being sexually abused by her uncle and found the courage to report him to her trusted teacher. The teacher without hesitation immediately reported the matter to the police,” Hlubi said.

She added that on August 6 2018, a case of rape against Tshiamo Saila was opened.

According to Hlubi, Constable Mamotshidisi Phiri from the Mangaung Cluster Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigated the case and "would not rest until justice was served.

"She ensured that Saila was put away from the vulnerable children," Hlubi said.

In another incident, a 69-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for raping a mentally challenged girl.

Hlubi said in September 2017, the victim who was only 13 years old at the time, was on her way to school when she met her rapist, Tom Stock.

Stock took the victim to his house and raped her. Later on the same day, the victim had money which she then shared with her friends.

“Upon being questioned where she got the money from, she told her mother that the accused had given her the money after he raped her,” Hlubi said.

She added that the rape was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested and remained behind bars until he was sentenced recently.

“The two sentences by the Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court will send a strong message to all other perpetrators out there that justice will take place and it does not matter how long it takes, but in the end it will happen,” Hlubi said.

The Star