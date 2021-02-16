Life terms and further 120 years for cash-in-transit robbers who killed guard

Johannesburg - Four Eastern Cape cash-in-transit robbers were sentenced to life imprisonment and a combined 120 additional years by the Butterworth High Court.

The four committed a heist in Butterworth in July 2013 which resulted in the death of a Coin Security guard.

Siyabonga Tshayela, 38, Zimasa Diniso, 41, Xolisa Mazizi, 35, and Zibuzele Booi, 54, who have been on trial for more than seven years, were convicted on charges of murder, robbery, the possession of an unlicensed firearm and the possession of ammunition.

According to Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, all four were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Coin Security employee and an additional 20 years for robbery with aggravated circumstances, five years for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and five years for the possession of ammunition.

The suspects were arrested in 2013 as a group of six after robbing the security guards of R300 000.