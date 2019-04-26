The City of Joburg recently started a R6.5 million electrification of Heavenly Valley Informal Settlement in Klipspruit.

Residents of Heavenly Valley informal settlement in Klipspruit, Joburg will no longer have to rely on dangerous braziers and paraffin stoves following the electrification of their area.



City of Joburg's R6.5million electrification of Heavenly Valley started earlier this week.

Speaking ye launch, mayor Herman Mashaba said the electrification of the homes will not only mean less vandalism of infrastructure or more visibility at night but that high school students studying for exams will be able to do so under clear lighting.

It means people are now able to make less use of braziers and paraffin stoves, which can often be hazardous, Mashaba said.

The project is set for completion by June 30, after which residents will have access to safe and reliable electricity for the first time. Throughout this project, two small, medium and micro enterprises and 20 local labourers will also benefit.

As residents come from a low-income community, they will qualify for the city’s expanded social package which includes a pre-set basket of limited free services, including electricity.

“I encourage residents to visit their nearest customer care centre to find out how much free basic electricity they qualify for and what process to follow to qualify after they have been electrified,” Mashaba said

The city said it would continue to electrify informal settlements in Joburg

In the medium-term budget for 2019/20 passed by council last month, capital expenditure is directed towards addressing service delivery challenges and infrastructure backlogs such as electrification of informal settlements. Around R750m will be set aside in the next budget for electrification projects across various informal settlements, he added.