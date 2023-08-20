Limpopo brewers join calls for suspension of Liquor Act

More voices have joined the battle against the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment & Tourism’s (LDEDET), Liquor Act as the Polokwane High Court reserved judgment for this week.

Last week liquor traders in Limpopo led by the Sekhukhune Liquor Traders Association, along with the support of the Ba-Phalaborwa Liquor Traders Association, convened in the Polokwane High Court as the legal challenge against the Liquor Act officially kicked off. Implemented from August 1, the Limpopo Liquor Act shortens the curfew for alcohol sales at nightclubs, taverns, shebeens and restaurants to midnight among other provisions, intending to curb alcohol abuse and encourage moderate drinking in the province. However, following its implementation, several voices in the province have complained that the act would negatively affect traders and the local economy.

The National Liquor Traders convener Lucky Ntimane said despite the reserved judgment, they remained confident of the merit of their case and that this would warrant the suspension of the act and its regulations when judgement was finally delivered. Ntimane said they were pleased that the court had deemed the matter urgent, given the negative impact on the livelihoods of local traders in the province by its continued implementation. “We have placed our faith in the courts as a last resort to seek justice for our liquor traders who continue to suffer ill-treatment at the hands of the Limpopo government, and we are confident that ultimately justice will prevail.

“We find solace in the fact that our traders can continue to trade as per normal and close at 02:00 as we believe this is important to sustaining our businesses and also help to sustain the arts and entertainment sectors that are strongly dependent on the alcohol industry,” Ntimane said. The department last week warned traders against breaking the law by continuing with sales past the permitted time as it stressed that the act was in effect, with those violating it to face the consequences. However, despite this warning more voices have joined the liquor traders’ challenge, including traditional beer brewers in the province.

The regional EFF also joined the court challenge as the party said public participation in the lawmaking process was thrown out the window by LDEDET. With all traditional African beer brewers now required to obtain permits for the manufacturing and selling of their beer, local beer brewers have also joined in the myriad voices calling for the suspension of the act. It was reported that local brewers argued that rural people depended on brewing traditional beer to combat poverty and unemployment.