Limpopo Judge President Ephraim Makgoba.

Limpopo Judge President Ephraim Makgoba, who was found last year to have displayed “conduct unbecoming of a judge”, is being probed again by the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) for alleged improper behaviour. The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which acts on behalf of the judiciary, confirmed that the JCC was dealing with a complaint against Judge Makgoba lodged by the NGO Limpopo Legal Solutions (LLS).

The matter relates to a letter written by LLS to Judge Makgoba’s office, asking him to clarify why the judge president, according to the NGO, overlooked four senior judges to appoint a “junior judge” to act as deputy judge president of the Limpopo High Court.

The LSS, supported by an email which the NGO provided as annexure to its complaint, said Judge Makgoba’s office, in response, wrote: “I have been directed by the judge president to advise that (he) has no time to answer to your nonsense.”

On Thursday, JSC spokesperson CP Fourie said: “The secretariat of the Judicial Conduct Committee has received the complaint lodged by Limpopo Legal Solutions.

“The complaint is being considered by the Judicial Conduct Committee and the complainant will be notified of the outcome in due course.”

This complaint is similar to findings made against Judge Makgoba in May last year, where, in a judgment written by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the JCC found that the judge president had “acted in a manner unbecoming of a judge”.

“In effect, he threatened to use judicial power improperly.”

This was after the LLS had written to Judge Makgoba enquiring about why a matter involving the NGO and Eskom had been moved to a court far from where the initial complaint against the parastatal had been lodged.

Judge Makgoba was found to have retorted: “You are talking rubbish and I am going to deal with you legally and professionally and will inform other judges to deal with Limpopo Legal Solutions.”

However, the JCC noted that Judge Makgoba had no record of being found guilty of judicial misconduct prior to this case, and the committee stated that Maluleke spoke to the judge in a manner which may have contributed to the threatening response.