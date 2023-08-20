The DA in Limpopo says the province is losing the battle on crime, revealing the first quarter crime statistics paint a gloomy picture. The party has expressed concerns about the high number of rape cases and domestic violence-related crimes recorded in the SAPS 2023/24 first-quarter crime statistics.

Speaking about the crime stats Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Katlego Suzan Phala said: “The province is currently losing the battle on crime and the first quarter crime statistics paint a bleak picture. The province recorded 197 murders, 1031 sexual offences (including 858 rapes and 104 sexual assaults), 247 attempted murders and 2832 assault GBH cases.” It was revealed that Limpopo had four police stations – Mankweng, Thohoyandou, Giyani and Seshego – ranked in the top 30 stations nationwide for rape offences, with Mankweng ranked 3rd, Thohoyandou ranked 6th, Giyani ranked 23rd and Seshego ranked 27th. “These police stations were also ranked in the top 30 for sexual offences. It is unacceptable that these police stations are a recurring feature on the country’s top 30 rape and sexual offences list quarter after quarter. Thohoyandou also ranks on the top 30 stations for the 17 community-reported serious crimes, sexual assault and contact crime. This highlights a lack of support and resources at these stations to improve their response.

“The brazen nature of some of these rape crimes is also a cause for concern as 202 of these incidents occurred in public places and 13 more incidents occurred in educational institutions (10 in schools, two in special schools and one in tertiary).The statistics also show that domestic violence continues to be a serious societal issue.” According to the stats, the province recorded eight murder cases, nine attempted murder cases, 54 rape cases, seven sexual assault cases, 395 assault GBH cases and 649 common assault cases as domestic violence-related crimes. “The sustained large numbers of sexual offences prove that the SAPS and Limpopo provincial government are still failing to keep residents safe in their communities. There is a need for a concerted effort and greater resources to address the high numbers of sexual offences and domestic violence,” she said