Limpopo man on the run after brutal attack on his wife,child and in-laws

A Limpopo security officer is on the run after he allegedly shot and killed his wife's cousin, sister-in-law and wounded his estranged wife and a 1-year-old child.
According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the man allegedly committed the crimes in Makgophong Village on Saturday.
According to Ledwaba, police in Magatle near Zebediela have begun a manhunt for the suspect.
Ledwaba said that it was alleged that the couple was separated, and the wife had moved back home after the two experienced marital problems.
“The suspect, on the fateful day, apparently called his wife, and shortly after that, he went to her homestead in the same area. Upon arrival, he found the victims inside the family motor vehicle about to leave when he opened fire on them. The suspect then fled the scene.
‘’The police and emergency medical services were alerted, and all the victims were transported to the local hospital. Sadly, the wife's cousin and sister succumbed to the injuries, while she and a 1- year-old child are in a critical condition,” said Ledwaba
Ledwaba said that police have opened a case of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
The motive for the incident is not yet known.
Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said that SAPS was deeply concerned about these incidents of domestic violence in the province, especially during this month when women are celebrated, and society expects them to be loved and protected.
“Instead, they are still being violently attacked and killed, mostly by people close to them. We can reassure the public that every effort will be made to bring the suspect responsible to justice. Efforts are already underway to investigate the matter,” said Hadebe
Anyone with information that can help trace the suspect should contact Captain Malekutu Phasha on 082 445 9614 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest Police' Station or use MySAPS App.