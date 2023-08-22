Limpopo man on the run after brutal attack on his wife,child and in-laws

A Limpopo security officer is on the run after he allegedly shot and killed his wife's cousin, sister-in-law and wounded his estranged wife and a 1-year-old child. According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the man allegedly committed the crimes in Makgophong Village on Saturday.

According to Ledwaba, police in Magatle near Zebediela have begun a manhunt for the suspect. Ledwaba said that it was alleged that the couple was separated, and the wife had moved back home after the two experienced marital problems. “The suspect, on the fateful day, apparently called his wife, and shortly after that, he went to her homestead in the same area. Upon arrival, he found the victims inside the family motor vehicle about to leave when he opened fire on them. The suspect then fled the scene.

‘’The police and emergency medical services were alerted, and all the victims were transported to the local hospital. Sadly, the wife's cousin and sister succumbed to the injuries, while she and a 1- year-old child are in a critical condition,” said Ledwaba Ledwaba said that police have opened a case of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The motive for the incident is not yet known.