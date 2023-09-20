Limpopo man sentenced to life for raping stepdaughter

Johannesburg - On Tuesday, the Division of the High Court in Thohoyadou, Limpopo, convicted and sentenced a 56-year-old male to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter in the Saselamani policing area. According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the court heard that on Monday, February 25, 2019, the accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, went to his wife's residence and found that the victim, who is his stepdaughter, was alone.

"He promised her a job and left. A few hours later, he came back to take the victim towards the bushes, where he then raped her," Ledwaba said. The police subsequently opened a case of rape and transferred it to the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offence Unit for further investigation, assigning Detective Sergeant Precious Nkuna to investigate. "The accused was arrested the following day, Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Sergeant Nkuna successfully opposed bail against the accused who was remanded until he was convicted of rape and sentenced to life imprisonment on September 19, 2023," said Ledwaba.