Limpopo man shot and killed his wife in front of two family members before turning the gun on himself

Johannesburg - The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has sent a stern warning against acts of domestic violence. This comes after an incident on Sunday at about 2 pm when a 48-year-old man, Monana Isaac Tladi, allegedly killed his wife, Refilwe Matshatshi Tjiane, 39, at Moomane village.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the couple reportedly had an argument while at their house with two family members. “Seemingly the husband then shot and killed his wife with a firearm in front of them before sprinkling a flammable liquid inside a double-cab Ford Ranger and setting it alight,” Ledwaba said. The police added that SAPS were alerted about the incident, and on arrival found a “lifeless woman lying next to a burned vehicle”.

“The suspect then fled the scene and went to a local mountain, where he turned the gun on himself,” Ledwaba said. According to the police, the motive behind the incident would be established by investigations, but domestic violence-related issues could not be ruled out. “We are saddened by these incidents because women are continuously being killed by their partners. We will continuously call on the community to seek professional assistance when experiencing challenges in their relationships without killing anyone,” said Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe.