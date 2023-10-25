Limpopo police clarify its stance following a video of a police van transporting furniture

It is explained that Hadebe and the management team have taken note of the video circulating on various social media platforms depicting a police van transporting furniture.

“We need to put it on record that the SAPS Provincial Management is aware of the vehicle doing the rounds on social media. The above-mentioned vehicle was deployed on an official capacity and duly authorised to undertake the journey, of collecting equipment and furniture from Polokwane to victim-friendly rooms attached to police stations across the province as part of an ongoing work associated with a gender-based violence project. This is critical in ensuring that victims of gender-based violence are treated with care and dignity,” said Hadebe.