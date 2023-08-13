Limpopo police warn community against vigilantism after killing of man, 25

Johannesburg - Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has warned the community against vigilantism following the killing of a 25-year-old man at Hasani Mbhalati village on Saturday. According to police, the man was allegedly assaulted and burnt by an angry mob at around 4.30pm.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police received a report of vigilantism and quickly responded together with emergency services. "On arrival, the victim was found burning. The EMS personnel tried to save him, but he died on the scene. He was identified as Doctor Maswanganyi, 25, of Hasani Mbhalati village," said Ledwaba. Preliminary investigations revealed that the community accused him of being involved in the murder e of a 63-year-old woman, Maria Hlungwani, who was found dead in a pipeline hole wrapped with a traditional cloth on July 19, in the same village.

"Community members should understand that taking the law into their own hands is a crime; therefore, perpetrators will be arrested. “The community must report criminals to the police, who will investigate and arrest the suspects," said Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Police have urged anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Thanyani Bakela, at 082 319 9724, Crime Stop on 086 001 0111, or the nearest police station or use the MySAPS app.