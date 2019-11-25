Johannesburg - As South Africa prepared to observe 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, a Limpopo student was found dead after being raped and stabbed 52 times.
Precious Ramabulana was studying at Capricorn TVET College's Ramokgopa Campus. Her body was discovered on Sunday in a room that she was renting in the area.
One of Ramabulana's lecturers, Stephen Mashitisho, wrote on Facebook that he was lost for words at her murder.
"I'm lost for words, she was one of my brightest students. She loved education, she performed very well. She had great attitude towards life and someone foolish and horny just had to snatch the life out of this beautiful and dedicated creature.
"What has this world become of? What solutions can we come up with to end violence against women and children. South Africa is a beautiful place but no longer a home anymore.