Limpopo student raped and stabbed 52 times









The lifeless body of Precious Ramabulana, a Capricorn TVET student, was discovered on Sunday in her room. Picture: Twitter Johannesburg - As South Africa prepared to observe 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, a Limpopo student was found dead after being raped and stabbed 52 times. Precious Ramabulana was studying at Capricorn TVET College's Ramokgopa Campus. Her body was discovered on Sunday in a room that she was renting in the area. One of Ramabulana's lecturers, Stephen Mashitisho, wrote on Facebook that he was lost for words at her murder. "I'm lost for words, she was one of my brightest students. She loved education, she performed very well. She had great attitude towards life and someone foolish and horny just had to snatch the life out of this beautiful and dedicated creature. "What has this world become of? What solutions can we come up with to end violence against women and children. South Africa is a beautiful place but no longer a home anymore.

"We have become a generation of self-destruction, a generation that live like animals. I'm lost for words for what happened to this dearest soul.

"I'm a man to start with, one that used to say that not all men are trash, but the label suit us until we stand together and come up with solutions to put an end to this horrific acts.

"She was somebody's daughter, a sibling, a friend to somebody, an inspiration to someone. This can happen to your daughter, your sister or your close friend. As men we need to put an end to this, we need to take our God given responsibility and protect our women. We can start this by reporting any violence known to us by our fellow men. We can be a change we need," Mashitisho wrote.

Commenting on Mashitisho's post, a number of people expressed shock and anger at the brutal murder.

The person/people who did this does not deserve jail, they deserve to die. This is way too much. #RipPrecious#JusticeForPreciouspic.twitter.com/OjIIGO5UcC — Mapula malesa❤ (@SmileyNdadamala) November 25, 2019

Rip Precious Ramabulana, she was stabbed 52 times and raped at her rental room. She was a student at ramokgopa college. Her death has sparked riots as student are concerned about their safety in the area. #justiceforprecious pic.twitter.com/LuZQbN7HZz — Magwabeni V B (@VeryBlk2010) November 25, 2019

Attempts to reach Limpopo police for comment on Monday were unsuccessful.