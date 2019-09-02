Ledet Environmental deputy director-general Keleabetswe Tlouane, Ledet MEC Thabo Mokone and LTA chief executive Nomasonto Ndlovu. Picture: Yethu Dlamini

The Limpopo Economic Development, Environment and Tourism Department (Ledet) has launched Tourism Month to unveil projects that will respond to issues of unemployment. Speaking at the launch held in Waterberg last week, ahead of tourism month, which is celebrated in September, Ledet MEC Thabo Mokone said: “We have heritage sites that are recognised internationally. We have beverages that are made in the province. We have farms and lots of animals. We need to showcase all these to our tourists while we create job opportunities for our youth.”

The venture is in partnership with the Limpopo Tourism Agency (LTA).

Mokone added that the province was looking into ways to deal with rhino poaching.

“This affects the tourism sector. We need to try and preserve what we have, because it is what brings tourists here. We want Limpopo to remain a province everyone wants to visit.”

LTA chief executive officer Nomasonto Ndlovu said: “We should not only focus on job creation, but building long-term careers in tourism.

“We need the youth to take Limpopo to the world. We need to push for business events that will bring people to Limpopo. Host people that will want to hold conferences under our trees instead of boardrooms.

"Show the world that we are a unique rural destination.”

Environmental deputy director-general for Ledet Keleabetswe Tlouane said they were working with the national tourism department in running tourism graduate programmes. “We currently have 56 openings for graduates.

"We are also recruiting the youth to serve as safety monitors for our tourists. We also have a programme for chefs where we recruit graduates to come and serve in conferences and events like this one (the launch).”

The launch has raised awareness to local travellers to explore various tourism experiences. The programmes on the events calendar in celebration of tourism month includes: the Mahala week from September 8 to 15, where people would be allowed free entry in all national parks in promotion of local travelling. Limpopo heritage marathon completion taking place on September 14 and Spring Day celebration on September 6. Tourism month is officially celebrated on September 27 worldwide.