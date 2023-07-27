Lira makes a thrilling comeback after a stroke

Johannesburg - Renowned singer Lerato "Lira" Molapo has made a thrilling comeback after suffering a stroke last year. Molapo, who has been sharing updates with her fans about her health progress, told her story, revealing why she is ready to talk.

The Feel Good hitmaker explains she decided to share her story after people had been asking her about her ordeal. In an interview on Radio 702, she recalled how she suddenly could not speak, read, or write while she physically appeared to be normal while in Germany for a performance. “I wasn’t ready to speak in a conversation, but now I am ready, and my speech impediment doesn’t bother me; it did before, but it doesn’t bother me. I am here to share my story. I get surprised by how much progress I am making, and today is a good day.”

Molapo says she knew she was in trouble when she woke up in the morning in her hotel room and realised she still could not talk. She said that though her manager figured that there might be something amiss, the music star still did not think it was a stroke, and as a result, she walked herself to the ambulance. When she recently shared that she is recovering well, Molapo was candid about how the stroke had affected her speech.

“Dear fam. Thank you for your overwhelming love, support, and prayers. I am recovering well. Physically. I have been unaffected; I am strong and healthy. The stroke has unfortunately affected my speech; however, I am making lots of progress every day. I will be taking some time to focus on my recovery.” Molapo has also given South Africans a nod of appreciation for the boundless support and love she has received. When her family broke the news, her fans were deeply concerned about her health. While social media came together to create the hashtag Pray for Lira to demonstrate their love and support, her family assured them that she was in good care.

“As Lira’s family, we would like to take this opportunity to share some recent developments regarding Lira’s health. Lira recently travelled to Germany for a performance but unfortunately suffered a stroke while there. As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular her speech, has been impacted. She is currently undergoing treatment here in South Africa, led by the best medical team available.” They also revealed that her team had advised that her journey would require patience, making it impossible to perform at any stage soon. The family further highlighted that Lira is in good spirits with her family and friends by her side as she regains her strength.