Lira takes a big step on the comeback trail

Johannesburg - Esteemed songbird Lira Molapo has had quite a journey to healing, and her comeback has been heart-warming to anticipate for those who have shown her support since day one. Lira shared a video on Instagram giving a glimpse of her first performance since she suffered a stroke last year.

The momentous experience, which she described as surreal on her social media account, was enough to leave many inspired by her tenacity. “This was so surreal. I was keen to try, but I did it with the awesome voices of @sunnyboy.dladla and @masabane_cecilia_rangwanasha, who supported me. There’s still a long way to go before I can sing on my own, let alone sing at a full concert, but this is a very positive step in my recovery. I’ve been singing to loosen up my tongue; it has helped to speak better, and I do it as part of my recovery,” said Lira. In an interview on Radio 702, she recalled how she suddenly could not speak, read, or write when she physically appeared to be normal while in Germany for a performance.

The Feel Good hitmaker also said she decided to share her story after people asked her about her ordeal. “I wasn’t ready to speak in a conversation, but now I am ready, and my speech impediment doesn’t bother me; it did before, but it doesn’t bother me. I am here to share my story. I get surprised by how much progress I am making, and today is a good day. “Dear fam. Thank you for your overwhelming love, support and prayers. I am recovering well. Physically. I have been unaffected; I am strong and healthy. The stroke has unfortunately affected my speech; however, I am making lots of progress every day. I will be taking some time to focus on my recovery.”

Lira said she knew she was in trouble when she woke up in the morning in her hotel in Germany and realised she still could not talk. She said though her manager figured that there might be something amiss, the music star still did not think it was a stroke, and as a result, she walked herself to the ambulance. When she recently shared that she was recovering well, Lira was candid about how the stroke had unfortunately affected her speech.