Fans of Lira are in for a special and intimate affair when she brings The Intimate Concert with LIRA live

It has been a while since Lira has had an intimate session with her fans. And this time she will be stripping things down for them with something more musical and emotional. The Intimate Concert with Lira in association with Bassline Live will be an open minded evening for fans and music lovers.

“I haven’t had anything like that in Joburg for a long time so it felt like it is long overdue. It’s going to be stripping things down a little bit. Sometimes we do our big concerts and they are loud and punchy, so this is more intimate in the sense that you will get to hear the songs that you never get to hear at the festivals because we have to do all the big hits. So it will be something more inspiring and soulful.”

The Bassline Live Series, which has grown in popularity over the past few years, has hosted the cream of the crop artists including the late legend Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi, The Soil, living legend Tsepo Tshola and most recently Simphiwe Dana’s Annual Congregation in March.

Lira said the music will be a selection of her vast catalogue.

“I’ll do the fan favourites but I also want to do something different and add a variety of artistic expression. Great music under a beautiful setting, something a big festival wouldn’t allow me to do.”

Th concert has been in the making for the last three months and her time on The Voice production has allowed her to get the chance to showcase new talent.

“I am inviting Sbu Dludlu and the duo Aura because I felt they would add value to this experience. We’ll be taking our time to serenade you with all the Lira favourites from all six of my albums and I will be giving people a sample of what I worked on in the US when I went and recorded with some producers.”

This year has been a busy one for LIRA who is the only coach and mentor to have lasted three seasons on South Africa’s version of the international hit music reality TV show, “The Voice.”

The Intimate Concert with LIRA will be live at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City on July 6.