Picture: Liverpool Secondary School/Facebook

Johannesburg - Classes at Liverpool Secondary School in Actonville have been cancelled until further notice after a matric pupil who collapsed during a physical training (PT) session died of an alleged heart attack. The 18-year-old died on Thursday afternoon and was buried a few hours later according to Muslim tradition.

Traumatised Livingstone High staff and pupils continue to receive counselling.

Spokesperson of the Actonville police Captain Pheello Mothapo said the principal told them that the teenager had been well when he arrived at school that morning.

"He attended all his classes well and it was only at the PT class that he had a problem. He said the boy collapsed and they called paramedics.

"However, he was already dead when the paramedics arrived and they said the cause of death was a heart attack," he said.

Mothapo said the body was taken to a mortuary where a post-mortem was conducted and the pupil was later buried at 9.30pm.

"We are still waiting for the result of the post-mortem," Mothapo said.

Gauteng Department of Education's Steve Mabona said details around the pupil's death were still sketchy and that police were still investigating.

"As it is, we still don't have an official report on the incident," he said.

He said the information they received was that during a PT lesson, the teacher noticed that the teenager was lagging behind. However, he fainted as soon as the teacher approached him.

"Paramedics were called and they certified him dead at the scene."

Mabona said allegations that had not been proven were that the boy had not been feeling well and that other pupils gave him medicine.

"The incident happened after midday and we were at the Edenvale school shooting when we got the message. We rushed there and found that the parents were already there.

"He was buried a few hours later because they are Muslim. Classes have been cancelled as we are still providing counselling. We will still be offering it on Monday," he said.

The Star