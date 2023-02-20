Lloyiso having a good ‘Run’ with his latest music drop

Johannesburg - After the success of his smash hit singles, Loyiso, full name Lloyiso Gijana, delivers another tune titled "Run", which influences listeners to relentlessly go after what they want and live their best life. "’’Run’ is about breaking those boundaries that hold you back from living your best life. It’s about letting go of those fears and letting your mind free," says Lloyiso in the song.

This song hits a towering high register on the bridge before his vocals ring out on the refrain, "I’m gonna fly, gonna reach the sky, take up all the space and time. I just wanna run." “Run“ lands in the wake of the fan favourites ”Let Me Love You Now“ and ”What Would I Say”, which have already racked up millions of streams. The Kariega-born artist has been consistent in delivering songs in the past year and has also announced the release of his debut EP “Seasons” on March 31.

The singer, songwriter, and producer took over social media and amplified his voice globally by posting covers on Facebook before embracing YouTube. Nailing viral renditions of Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, and more, he made his TikTok debut in 2020, generating tens of millions of views and attracting the attention of labels worldwide. At 16 years old, he appeared on “Idols SA“ and placed fifth in the competition.

Following "three weeks at university," he left school and focused on music inspired by the likes of Sam Smith and Travis Scott. He performed anywhere possible, singing in exchange for dinner at local pubs. Finding his home, he notably made history as the first South African artist signed to Republic Records. He says his music is inspired by a lot of things. He writes music about what he feels is needed by the world, and that is vulnerability and being able to take those emotions and use them.

Lloyiso will also headline The Soiree, where other local megastars will celebrate the month of love. "I can’t wait to perform at The Soirée, which has become an important platform for bringing people together in deep and meaningful connections. I can’t wait to share my latest body of work and what better place to do so than in the month of love," says Lloyiso. This year, Gijana will connect like never before with new music and much more to come.