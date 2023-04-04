Lloyiso shows softer side reflecting on life on new EP

Johannesburg - This year the internationally acclaimed musician Lloyiso – whose real name is Loyiso Gijana – is giving his fans an endless taste of his music. As promised, the talented star has unveiled his eagerly anticipated debut EP, Seasons, in which he says it mirrors his life.

“This is my first body of work and a chance for fans to see a vulnerable side of me. I wrote it in South Africa and Los Angeles, when I was reflecting on every aspect of my life. It’s called Seasons for that reason,” says Lloyiso on the EP. After the success of his smash-hit singles, Gijana delivers more tunes reflecting his life and allowing his fans to see his vulnerable side. The seven-track project, which features productions from Earwulf and Grammy-award-winning producers Mr Hudson (John Legend, Janelle Monae, Jay-Z) and Stargate (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Sam Smith), spotlights every side of this dynamic talent.

His vocal virtuosity shines through the tender highlight Give A Little Kindness and the pensive rumination of Where Do We Go (When We Need Love). At the same time, he leans into raw emotion on songs like Lonely Without You, where his voice connects right to the heart. Ultimately, he examines the cyclical nature of love and life across the seasons, expressing a myriad of feelings and delivering one powerhouse performance after another in the process.

Lloyiso has been gracing different events and was at The Soirée, where other local megastars celebrated the month of love. “I can’t wait to perform at The Soirée, which has become an important platform for bringing people together for deep and meaningful connections. I can’t wait to share my latest body of work, and what better time to do so than in the month of love?” Lloyiso said in February. The singer, songwriter, and producer took over social media and amplified his voice globally by posting covers on Facebook before embracing YouTube.

Nailing viral renditions of other esteemed artists such as Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, and more, he launched his TikTok in 2020, generating tens of millions of views and attracting the attention of renowned labels worldwide. At 16, he appeared on “South African Idols” show and was placed fifth in the competition. Following three weeks at university, he left school and focused on music inspired by the likes of Sam Smith and Travis Scott. He performed anywhere possible, singing in exchange for his dinner at local pubs.