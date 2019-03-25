File picture: Antoine de Ras/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Load shedding has brought with it not only the frustration of residents sitting without power, but the added nuisance of the noise and fumes from generators which residents are using in Joburg suburbs. Tim Truluck, ward 117 councillor - which includes Blairgowrie, Parkhurst, Parktown and Parkwood - said councillors have started receiving complaints about generators causing noise and air pollution in residential areas.

After consulting with City of Joburg environmental health inspectors to provide some guidelines, Truluck said there was no measurable noise threshold for a generator.

If a neighbour's generator is creating a disturbance, then it's a problem, he said.

The following should be done:

Buy a generator that is rated for residential use - it will be quieter when it is running.

Soundproof it with a cover, like a swimming pool pump cover, or put it in an outbuilding which you can soundproof.

Move it away from the neighbour who is complaining.

There are no defined operating times.

But again, he advises, use your discretion and try to be considerate to your neighbours.

He said exhaust fumes should not be allowed to be wafted into neighbours' open windows or gardens.

If this is happening, then the owner needs to install a vent that will take the fumes up high so that they will not cause a nuisance to the neighbours.

“Also, make sure that you don't run the generator in an enclosed space, especially inside a room.

“There are many cases of families dying from carbon monoxide poisoning,” he said, adding that the fuel used for generators should be stored in a secure jerrycan.

He also advised residents to check with their insurance companies as to what the requirements were, and how many litres may be stored.

Caution should also be used when refuelling. Residents should make sure that if they had connected into the household electricity system, that it was done by a qualified electrician and that there was a changeover isolator switch to prevent damage when municipal power was restored.

“It is easy to find out who has a generator - just take a walk or drive around a neighbourhood during load shedding. These properties are now being targeted by thieves as usually the generator is left outside or in an unlocked room or garage.

“Please lock them away when not using them,” he said.

Meanwhile the country will be spared from load shedding for the next couple of days, Eskom's head of generation, Andrew Etzinger, confirmed last night.

“There will be no load shedding in the coming days and the outlook seems favourable this week,” he said.

The Star