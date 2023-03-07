Johannesburg - Two loan shark operators were arrested yesterday for allegedly keeping and using their clients’ Sassa cards as repayment. Two suspects, aged 40 and 59, who reportedly work as loan shark operators were arrested yesterday around 7am.

“It is alleged that the two somehow kept and used their clients’ Sassa cards. It is said that the two suspects were nabbed after allegedly going to the ATMs with a number of cards and making numerous withdrawals, which caused a stir and made people wonder as to what was the reason they conducted themselves in such a manner,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. According to the SAPS, police from the Middelburg Flying Squad and Visible Policing in Witbank received information from members of the public about two suspects who were reportedly withdrawing cash from ATMs using various Sassa cards. “The two suspects were then spotted at the ATM, still busy making several withdrawals using Sassa cards. The members monitored the suspects’ movements and followed them to their loan shark business in the Witbank CBD. Upon arrival at the said business premises, the members conducted a search and arrested the two (male and female) after discovering that they were allegedly using Sassa cards as a guarantee for their clients who had borrowed cash from them,” said Mohlala.

About 35 Sassa cards and an undisclosed amount of cash were found. “It is believed that the cards could have been allegedly used by the suspects to obtain some cash as repayment for loans. The cash as well as the cards were confiscated for further investigation.” The two suspects are facing a charge of contravening Section 133 of the National Credit Act and were expected to appear at the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court today.