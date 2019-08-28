Picture: PxHere

Inspired by the legal battles over marital rights in customary marriages, an entrepreneur has created a lobola document which is sold in supermarkets. The Lobolo Negotiations Agreement for Marriage is a pre-packaged agreement created by entrepreneur Jabulani Mahlangu in partnership with Hortors Stationery, the supplier and manufacturer of legal publications, forms, books and notices including lease agreements.

The product was officially rolled out at Shoprite shops on Monday, selling for R99.

Mahlangu said he served as a recorder in lobolo negotiations on numerous occasions and that the traditional method of writing multiple drafts before a final draft was approved by both families was time-consuming and inefficient.

“If you look at the kind of agreements that the recorders write down during the negotiations, they are handwritten, they don’t have key details and sometimes they don’t even have full details of the people wanting to marry each other,” Mahlangu said.

He said the method impacted on the dignity of a lobolo agreement which is meant to connect two people and two families for a lifetime.

The entrepreneur said he realised the need for documentation that had the full details of the people getting married.

Last year, the South Gauteng High Court ruled in favour of publicist Lerato Sengadi, who had sought to be recognised as Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo’s rightful wife in terms of customary law.

Sengadi approached the courts following a statement released by the Tsambo family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana, stating that the family did not recognise her as the rapper’s widow because lobolo negotiations between the two families were never concluded and there was no “handover ceremony” to welcome her into the family.

“The HHP story is just a high-profile case, there are lots of cases when you go to Home Affairs offices and courts of law in South Africa.

“People are running around with small pieces of pages that do not have real details,” Mahlangu said.

The supermarket chain confirmed that the Lobolo Negotiations Agreement for Marriage was available at all Shoprite and USave stores.

“The Shoprite chain recognised the opportunity presented by the author of the Lobolo Negotiations Agreement for Marriage document, Jabulani Mahlangu, to assist its broad customer base with access to an important document that provides protection to women in marriages concluded by customary practice, and their children,” Shoprite said in a statement.

The agreement includes a standardised document which is designed like a wedding invitation or programme.

The document has columns for names and identity numbers of the couple as well as the names, address and contact information of the people representing them in the negotiations.

“For instance, when a woman goes to the Home Affairs offices and the officials ask her to give them her lobolo agreement so that she wins her husband’s estates and get her fair share for her and her children, the lady can produce a steadily written agreement where witnesses’ (the representatives) can be contacted should the matter go to court and they can verify their involvement,” he said.

The agreement also includes columns for the date and venue of the negotiations, the lobolo amount payable, how and when the outstanding amount is payable and other terms agreed to by the family representatives.

“With this document, we tried to capture all the elements for a customary marriage so that we can protect not only women and children, but even men,” Mahlangu said.