Local and ‘lekker’ brands set to feature in Miss SA 2023

Local is definitely 'lekker' in this year's Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as two of the country's very own local brands have been pegged to collaborate with this most prestigious event of the year. This, after the Miss South Africa Organisation announced that DJ Sbu’s MoFaya energy drink would be the official sponsor for the 2023 Miss SA.

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss SA organisation, said the Miss South Africa Organisation believed in entrepreneurship, and their goal had always been clear: "To provide every contestant with the necessary skills to become a savvy and informed career-driven woman with the correct tools to reach her chosen destiny." MoFaya was the first proudly black-owned energy drink in South Africa, co-founded by DJ Sbu – also known as Sibusiso Leope – alongside Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe back in 2013. The organisation announced earlier that socialite and businesswoman Bonang Matheba's House of BNG was not being left behind and would, for the fifth year in a row, continue its partnership with the pageant.

“We are delighted to partner with Bonang Matheba and House of BNG on this groundbreaking venture. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering women and celebrating diversity. With their involvement, we are confident that the reality show will set a new standard for beauty pageants in South Africa and be a resounding success," said Weil. Weil said the House of BNG and Bonang Matheba’s partnership with the organisation reaffirmed their dedication to uplifting and empowering women while leaving an indelible mark on the South African entertainment industry. “The Miss South Africa pageant is one of my favourite events on the South African calendar. Any platform that supports and uplifts women in this country will always have my backing.