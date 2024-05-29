Local celebrities use their platforms to promote voter turnout

On Wednesday, social media is buzzing with activity as thousands of South Africans throughout the country participate in the 2024 general elections. Different political parties and well-known personalities have also taken the lead in election-related conversations, and celebrities from a range of backgrounds have spoken out to stress the importance of voting.

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has encouraged South Africans to turn out in large numbers to vote before the voting stations close at 9pm. “Here at the Constitutional Court, a place steeped in our nation's history and rights, I am reminded of the power each of us holds in our hands. “I urge you not to let this moment pass without action. We all dream of a South Africa that reflects our highest ideals. Achieve this by casting your vote. Don’t let others determine your future. Your voice matters, and so does your vote.

“I am committed to making my mark for the future I desire at the ballot box. I hope you’ll join me in shaping our country’s path by voting on May 29th. Let’s make our votes count together,” she said on Instagram. Award-winning comedian Rory Petzer has also spread the word about the elections with a series of humorous videos on social media. “Happy voting day, Champions. I want to see thumbnails of thumbnails all damn day,” he said.

While more excitement is being shared openly, individuals who have publicly proclaimed who they are voting for, such as DJ Shimza, have spurred greater conversation on social media. Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane claimed in a post that received numerous replies that Shimza has more tenders than hits. “Ur the biggest beneficiary. DJ Tintswalo wama tender. You have more tenders than hits,” said Maimane.