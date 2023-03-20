Local celebs don’t mince words over the national shutdown

Johannesburg – The national shutdown has commanded the country’s attention and scores of EFF members and other supporters across the country continue to march in protest against load shedding, corruption and other burning issues, as the EFF calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down. Several of the country’s celebrities have taken to social media to share their views on the national shutdown.

Pearl Thusi, Prince Kaybee and Sol Phenduka were among the notable people who have weighed in unapologetically. “We can't continue as if all is normal; all South Africans who are pained and annoyed by the state of our country should support the #NationalShutdown. People are dying in hospitals, and small businesses are closing down due to load shedding. Crime is high; people get slaughtered in the streets with no justice,” tweeted musician and DJ Prince Kaybee. “Inflation is increasing food prices, and people are losing their jobs. Roads are riddled with potholes, and some are forced to drink dirty water while others don't even have water to drink. Getting in my workers' attire and joining the protest. See yall in the streets,” he said.

Radio personality, DJ and podcaster Sol Phenduka responded to ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula’s tweet about the shutdown. Mbalula called the shutdown a flop. Sol Phenduka. Picture: Supplied “Even if it is, the reasons for the shutdown are valid. It being a so-called ‘flop’ doesn't vindicate the ANC leadership. Y'all are letting the country down. Seriously,” said Phenduka. Actress Pearl Thusi added her voice, directing her criticism at President Cyril Ramaphosa.