Local anaesthesiologist Dr Patience Ntshani, affectionately known as Dr Pashy, has scooped an international award. She was granted the Positivity Award at an event in the Hilton Liverpool Hotel in London on Friday. The award recognises people who have positively impacted the lives of others.

Ntshani said it was an honour to receive this type of recognition, although she was very surprised at being chosen.

“Imagine my shock when I was contacted by someone from the UK who had been looking through my social media pages and felt my brand and my life story were worthy of an award nomination.

“I never actually expected to win. I was just happy to have been recognised for my journey,” she said.

The Limpopo-born anaesthesiologist said the award would serve as a symbol of hope and inspiration for children across the world.

Dr Patience Ntshani.

“They'll grow up knowing that excellence has no colour, no age, no gender and no socio-economic background. If we do chase perfection, we will catch excellence,” Ntshani said.

The 36-year-old said she was selected based on her social media platforms, where the panel looked at all aspects of her life and decided she did enough to make a positive impact on society in her own small way.

Ntshani said she owed her success to God and her family.

“I would never have come this far if I had not realised His calling on my life and chosen to follow it.

“And my family who have been a bastion of support and unconditional love,” she said.

Ntshani added that she intended on being a good doctor and a positive role model, who would continue mentoring the youth in ways of excellence.

“To spread the message that they can be whatever they want to be if they are willing to put in the work. I see this award as a sign that I am on the right path, and so I will stay the course,” she said.

“The awards are a platform to showcase talents and contributions of the nominees to the greater good,” Ntshani added.