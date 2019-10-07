Local film shines spotlight on debilitating genetic illness









Cape Town-based Thozamile Mciki, 53, the oldest known Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva survivor. He features in the movie Tin Soldiers. The premiere of the movie Tin Soldier at Nu-Metro in Hyde Park on Saturday was an emotional one. In partnership with Jozi Film Festival, the event saw the coming together of families affected in one way or the other by a rare genetic condition called Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) - a condition that makes body movement nearly impossible. American mother Amanda Cali said when she found out that her son Ian, 29, had the disease 24 years ago, there was very little information on FOP. Cali said she felt very isolated. “It was a very lonely place. I had this beautiful child, that was fun and wanted to play in front of me,” she said. The mother said she had to learn very quickly to accept her son’s fate.

“When we told my other son about Ian’s condition, he asked if he was going to die. And Ian asked if he could eat candy,” she said.

Roodepoort-based Difutso Mofokeng said her daughter, Kearabetswe, 6, was diagnosed in 2016 when she was three years old after she fell down at pre-school.

Mofokeng said coping is hard, but seeing others with the same condition has given her strength to go on.

“The problem is we are not receiving wheelchairs,” she said.

Mofokeng said she learned to accept her child’s condition because she knew she wasn’t alone in the journey.

“We are coping as mothers of FOP children,” she said.

Cape Town-based Eugenia Stemela said her daughter Anesipho, 16, was diagnosed in 2008 when she was five years old.

“It was difficult, because it was an unusual thing. We never heard about it,” she said.

South African film director and producer Odette Schwegler said an outreach and identification programme for FOP patients will be launched soon.

It is believed there are 18 people living with FOP in Africa and 15 are in South Africa.