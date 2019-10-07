In partnership with Jozi Film Festival, the event saw the coming together of families affected in one way or the other by a rare genetic condition called Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) - a condition that makes body movement nearly impossible.
American mother Amanda Cali said when she found out that her son Ian, 29, had the disease 24 years ago, there was very little information on FOP. Cali said she felt very isolated.
“It was a very lonely place. I had this beautiful child, that was fun and wanted to play in front of me,” she said.
The mother said she had to learn very quickly to accept her son’s fate.