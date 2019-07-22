A Midrand-based family company has entered the competition to design The People's Notre Dame Cathedral, a French historic monument destroyed by fire in April.

South African architectural company Marais 4 Architects is determined to win the design competition for Notre Dame Cathedral, a French historic monument that burned down three months ago. The Midrand-based family company has entered the GO Architects: The People's Notre Dame Cathedral Design Competition to design the iconic roof and spire of the church that was destroyed by fire on April 15. Only two iconic towers and the surrounding structures remained after the blaze.

Principal architect Marius Marais said the company was excited to be part of the competition and hoped to fly South Africa's flag high.

“We have designed a lot of structures in South Africa and outside the country, but this was one big opportunity for us. The Cathedral is a well-known monument in the world and this was our opportunity to design something fresh and new to put South Africa's name on the map,” he said.

Marais said his son, Ruben, who wants to study architecture next year, told him about the competition and encouraged him to submit entries.

“He (Ruben) heard about it on the news and came up with ideas on how we can design the building.”

He said since he had visited the church a few times, he was ready to design it.

“I have been inside the church three times and also went there with my family in 2014. The structure inside out was impressive and inspired me architecturally,” Marais said.

He said: “The church is dark inside. Our design therefore allows more light to go inside the church. We designed a glass roof that will give a lot more natural light.”

The company has designed structures including schools, residences in the upmarket Steyn City, work offices, shopping centres such as The Glen Shopping Mall and Dragon City in Joburg. Marais said winning the competition will mean a lot for the company.

They are competing with more than 200 other architectural companies. They are currently on 219 votes and hope to double the number.