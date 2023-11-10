Local stars win big at Feather Awards

The 15th annual Feather Awards, which were held at the Market Theatre, were a historic night for local celebrities who took home large prizes.
The awards are one of the most eagerly anticipated occasions on the South African entertainment calendar, capping off its 15th year of diversity and inclusivity with an extravagant gala.
Celebrities from the entertainment, fashion, and activism industries came together to honour and recognise exceptional people and organisations that have significantly contributed to the promotion of diversity, tolerance, and inclusivity in the LGBQTIA+ community in the past year.
With Andiswa P. Gebashe, Refilwe, and Bontle Modiselle at the helm as event hosts, guests were kept enthralled.
The multitalented and multi-award-winning South African beauty Thandiswa Mazwai was the recipient of this year's Simon Nkoli Award.
“As a nation, we are going through a lot right now. And as a community, we always focus on the positive, inspiring not just each other but others with our boldness, bravery, and colourful outlook on life. The focus this year was to celebrate the diversity, creativity, and resilience of all communities during these challenging times", commented Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards.
He added, “Fifteen years in, tonight was truly overwhelming, with huge support from every corner. Congratulations to all our wonderful Feather Awards XV winners! We continue to celebrate you with these awards! See you next year." The 15th annual Feathers Awards are produced in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation.
The winners of the Feather Awards XV include:
Best-Styled Individual
Ponalalo and Yaya Mavundla
Hunk of the Year
Thembinkosi Mthembu
Divia Extraordinaire of the Year
Mrs Mops
Sports Personality of the Year
Andile Dlamini
Role Model of the Year
Tony Kruger
Cutest Couple
Buhlebendalo & Botshelo
Hot Chick of the Year
Homba Mazaleni
Media Award of the Year (Joint Award)
The Lunch League and Sowetan/S Mag
Fag Hag of the Year
Tamara Dey
Designer of the Year
Otiz Seflo
Musician of the Year
Bongezizwe Mabandla
Socialite (seen at every opening of an envelope or the erection of a stop sign)
Tshiamo
Drama Queen
Lebo M
Social Media Personality of the Year
Sabelo, the Creator
Best LGBTQIAI+ Initiative: Private Sector
Nike
The Best LGBTQIA+ Youth Movement
Phuti Lekoloane Foundation
Best Rainbow Parenting (Joint Award)
Zodwa Rannyadi, Nandipha Jovuka, and
Abraham Sebidi
African Feather of the Year
Samuell Matsikure
The Star