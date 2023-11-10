Local stars win big at Feather Awards

The 15th annual Feather Awards, which were held at the Market Theatre, were a historic night for local celebrities who took home large prizes. The awards are one of the most eagerly anticipated occasions on the South African entertainment calendar, capping off its 15th year of diversity and inclusivity with an extravagant gala.

Celebrities from the entertainment, fashion, and activism industries came together to honour and recognise exceptional people and organisations that have significantly contributed to the promotion of diversity, tolerance, and inclusivity in the LGBQTIA+ community in the past year. With Andiswa P. Gebashe, Refilwe, and Bontle Modiselle at the helm as event hosts, guests were kept enthralled. The multitalented and multi-award-winning South African beauty Thandiswa Mazwai was the recipient of this year's Simon Nkoli Award.

“As a nation, we are going through a lot right now. And as a community, we always focus on the positive, inspiring not just each other but others with our boldness, bravery, and colourful outlook on life. The focus this year was to celebrate the diversity, creativity, and resilience of all communities during these challenging times", commented Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards. He added, “Fifteen years in, tonight was truly overwhelming, with huge support from every corner. Congratulations to all our wonderful Feather Awards XV winners! We continue to celebrate you with these awards! See you next year." The 15th annual Feathers Awards are produced in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation. The winners of the Feather Awards XV include:

Best-Styled Individual Ponalalo and Yaya Mavundla Hunk of the Year

Thembinkosi Mthembu Divia Extraordinaire of the Year Mrs Mops

Sports Personality of the Year Andile Dlamini Role Model of the Year

Tony Kruger Cutest Couple Buhlebendalo & Botshelo

Hot Chick of the Year Homba Mazaleni Media Award of the Year (Joint Award)

The Lunch League and Sowetan/S Mag Fag Hag of the Year Tamara Dey

Designer of the Year Otiz Seflo Musician of the Year

Bongezizwe Mabandla Socialite (seen at every opening of an envelope or the erection of a stop sign) Tshiamo

Drama Queen Lebo M Social Media Personality of the Year

Sabelo, the Creator Best LGBTQIAI+ Initiative: Private Sector Nike

The Best LGBTQIA+ Youth Movement Phuti Lekoloane Foundation Best Rainbow Parenting (Joint Award)

Zodwa Rannyadi, Nandipha Jovuka, and Abraham Sebidi African Feather of the Year