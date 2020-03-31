Lockdown: Aged pair die before getting grants

Johannesburg - Thousands of social grant recipients around the country joined the rush to collect their early payouts on a day that was marred by the death of two elderly people. One pensioner collapsed and died before joining the long queues in Pimville, Soweto, while another died waiting to be paid in KwaZulu-Natal. Many recipients braved the rain to collect their grants at Jabulani Mall in Soweto while others in Bloemfontein ignored pleas to practise social distancing when lining up. The government announced on Sunday that the social grant payment dates will be brought forward to allow them to buy the necessities they will need during lockdown. Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said social grants would be paid from on Monday and on Tuesday for elderly and the disabled.

This early payment is meant to help alleviate high numbers of people congregating to collect their monthly grants.

Mavis Ngwenya, a pensioner from Dobsonville, Soweto, said: “We have been standing here for so long, we were not even given protective gear, not even those sanitisers. However I am happy that the government brought the date forward as we were only going to get paid on the first of April.

“I just wish the period would be longer as I normally get my pension two days after the initial date so that I can avoid long queues but today I didn’t have a choice. We were told we only have today and tomorrow to collect; I was forced to come in this cold rainy weather because I have an appointment at Baragwanath Hospital tomorrow.”

Many pensioners were frustrated at the process and lack of co-ordination at paypoints.

Sherryl Lieketseng Kutoane, 27, who was there with her ailing mother, Mboni Cecilia Kutoane, 60, from Moroka, Soweto, said: “I’m tired, I would really appreciate it if they put elders first.

“We have been here since 8am and the line is moving slowly.

“My mom has a problem with her legs. They get painful if she stands for too long, even walking is difficult. We have been waiting in line for so long and chairs are only provided to the people who are already in front.

“Another concern I have is that while we are in the line, there is no social distancing, we were not given gloves, masks or sanitisers,” according to Sherryl.

Her frustrated mother said: “I am tired and I do not feel safe, I’m struggling to breath, my daughter went to ask if they could provide us with masks but she was told they did not have.

“I have high blood pressure and I’m afraid I’ll still be here by lunch time and I will miss taking my pills,” she said.

Meanwhile, in Bloemfontein, thousands of pensioners lined at various stores, where social distancing was apparently in place.

Masabatha Modisaesi, 75, said the Shoprite store where she fetched her grant money was equipped with hand sanitisers.

“They explained to us what we need to do while waiting in line,” she said.

Modisaesi said she felt safe, protected and happy with the date changes.

“I am happy with the new dates because crowding is minimised and no one is coughing on each other,” she said.

Modisaesi added that she appreciated the preparedness and the safety measures taken by the government to forward dates to reduce congestion.

The Star