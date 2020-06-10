Lockdown delays implementation of controversial traffic points demerit system

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the government’s bold plan to kickstart the traffic points demerit system by June 1, the Transport Department has said. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced in January it was a matter of months before the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) came into effect. Once implemented, Aarto would introduce a system intended to eventually cancel driving licences of habitual breakers of road laws. Every driver would begin on a clean slate of 0 points and once they reach 12 points, their licences would be suspended for three months. A licence would eventually be cancelled if suspended for the third time.

Plans have been under way to bring Aarto into effect since President Cyril Ramaphosa signed it into law late last year. But drivers can take a breather.

“The Covid-19 and the lockdown alert levels have had a negative impact on the elements of the traffic management and the availability of staff - which has a bearing on Aarto,” departmental spokesperson Colleen Msibi said.

“The department will therefore in due course give guidance on the date of the implementation of Aarto once all those elements have been considered.”

Aarto has always been mired in controversy. Activists have rejected some of its aspects.

An application by Howard Dembovsky, Justice Project SA, challenging Aarto’s constitutionality will be heard by a full bench of the North Gauteng High Court in August.

Dembovsky will argue in court that it was improper of Aarto to presume guilt of motorists without hearing their defence.

Dembovsky told The Star on Tuesday the Aarto implementation delay was for the best, considering the upcoming court challenge.

“Can you imagine the mess there would be if they implemented and the court found in my favour?

“I’m not criticising them for not implementing by June 1. I’m saying let’s have certainty from the court. I’m not saying I’ll be successful. Only an arrogant person would say that,” Dembovsky said.

But he expressed doubt the delay was due to Covid-19.

“I think the delay is because they were overambitious in saying they would be ready by June 1.

“Rolling this thing out across the country will be a costly exercise. It will take billions (of rand) that I don’t think the Road Traffic Infringement Agency has,” he said.

The Star