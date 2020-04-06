Mujlisul Ulama and Jamiatul Ulama have requested that the government ease the regulations and allow them to attend mosque but other Muslims insist that social distancing must be maintained.

The Muslim groups' legal team, Zehir Omar Attorneys, has sent a letter to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and president Cyril Ramaphosa appealing for the regulations to be reviewed.

Zuma recently announced amendments to the regulations that include certain individuals being permitted to move between provinces, metropolitan and district areas for purposes of transporting a body for burial purposes. Zuma added that the current prohibition of 50 persons attending a funeral is still in operation.

According to a letter from the organisation’s representatives, the lockdown regulations have caused spiritual depression to Muslims which has an impact on their minds and hearts.

The legal representatives of the group have also disclosed in the letter that they have no fewer than 20 mosques and several thousand worshippers located at these mosques in different parts of the country.