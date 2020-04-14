Lockdown vandalism deals double blow for Mpumalanga pupils
Johannesburg - Some Mpumalanga pupils who had not been able to attend school prior to the lockdown due to an ongoing protest face more challenges now as their schools have been vandalised.
Seventy-two schools were broken into and vandalised in Mpumalanga during the few weeks that the country that the country has been on lockdown to curb the further spread of Covid-19.
According to spokesperson for Mpumalanga Department of Education Jasper Zwane, of the 72 burglary and vandalism cases reported throughout the province, four schools in the Umjindi (Barberton) area - Kamhola Secondary; Sikhutsele Primary, Emjindini Secondary and Ngwane Primary Schools- were broken into.
In March this year, more than 14,000 pupils in Barbeton missed classes for nearly a month due to ongoing protests over the area's incorporation into Mbombela from Umjindi municipality.
Fourteen primary schools and five secondary schools in the area were closed for more than a month and now some of the schools have been vandalised.
"Learners in Barberton were prevented from attending schools for almost four weeks due to a community service delivery protest that erupted in the area as such this development is likely to deepen an already existing challenge," said Zwane.
Bonakele Majuba the MEC for Education and his counterpart in Community Safety and Security Liaison Gabisile Shabalala were on Tuesday to conduct an assessment of some of the schools.
Zwane said the assessment would commence in Barberton.
"The two MECs will look at how the criminals got entry into these schools, assess the damage done and thereafter develop a plan to ensure that teaching and learning is not affected by this abhorrent development after the lockdown," Zwane said.
The Star