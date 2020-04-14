Lockdown vandalism deals double blow for Mpumalanga pupils

Johannesburg - Some Mpumalanga pupils who had not been able to attend school prior to the lockdown due to an ongoing protest face more challenges now as their schools have been vandalised.

Seventy-two schools were broken into and vandalised in Mpumalanga during the few weeks that the country that the country has been on lockdown to curb the further spread of Covid-19.

According to spokesperson for Mpumalanga Department of Education Jasper Zwane, of the 72 burglary and vandalism cases reported throughout the province, four schools in the Umjindi (Barberton) area - Kamhola Secondary; Sikhutsele Primary, Emjindini Secondary and Ngwane Primary Schools- were broken into.

In March this year, more than 14,000 pupils in Barbeton missed classes for nearly a month due to ongoing protests over the area's incorporation into Mbombela from Umjindi municipality.

Fourteen primary schools and five secondary schools in the area were closed for more than a month and now some of the schools have been vandalised.