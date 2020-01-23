Longwe Twala fails to arrive at court for allegedly stealing toiletries









Picture: Pixabay Johannesburg - Chicco Twala’s controversial son Longwe Twala was a no-show for his court appearance for allegedly stealing toiletries. Longwe was arrested for allegedly shoplifting toiletries worth R200 at a shop at The Glen Shopping Centre, south of Johannesburg. The 34-year-old is alleged to have stolen items including a Gillette razor in October. He failed to produce a receipt when he was apprehended by security guards at the mall. Longwe was supposed to appear at the Booysens Magistrate's Court on Wednesday but failed to show up. The prosecutor, who refused to be named, said Longwe was a no-show and the case was postponed to next month.

The former child star has been battling drug addiction for more than 15 years and has been in and out of jail for several theft incidents.

His fed-up father previously said he had spent at least R1million trying to rehabilitate his son.

In a video that went viral earlier this month, Longwe was seen being scolded at the police station by his father who hurled insults at him.

“I will never stand for this s***. Bloody s***.

“My name is destroyed, everyone when they see Chicco Twala they see a criminal, they see a drug lord, they see all this s***, I worked hard for my name.

“I can’t stand for this bulls***, f****** bastard,” shouted Chicco.

He is also heard saying in the video he wished Longwe was responsible for Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s death, so he could rot in jail.

The Meyiwa case is now subject to private prosecution by the lobby group AfriForum.

Longwe is alleged to have stolen his father’s recording studio equipment worth R300000. His father also revealed that he stole a cellphone from a friend when he decided to hand him over to the Diepkloof police.

“Senzo Meyiwa, stealing from people, drugs and all that, I can’t stand for this s***. He must never get bail, we will oppose that bail vigorously, he must go to jail, the bastard,” Chicco is heard shouting.

Chicco didn’t respond to messages and phone calls regarding Longwe and the case.