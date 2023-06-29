LOOK: Gauteng police recovered over 900 unlicensed firearms

In partnership with other law enforcement agencies, Business Against Crime South Africa’s Eyes and Ears (E2) Initiative partners, and other crime fighting stakeholders, police have collectively recovered more than 900 unlicensed firearms and nearly 10 000 rounds of ammunition over the six weeks from May 15 to June 26.

Johannesburg - The SAPS in Gauteng continues to recover unlicensed firearms and ammunition in circulation.

Picture: Supplied/SAPS

In addition, about 370 suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, these operational successes are the result of SAPS Gauteng’s multi-disciplinary crime-fighting efforts that include high-density operations, routine crime prevention patrols, random stop-and-searches, and vehicle checkpoints. Unlicensed firearms and ammunition are also recovered through community tip-offs.

Picture: Supplied/SAPS

“I would like to thank our members and all our crime-fighting partners for consistently achieving these operational successes,” he said.