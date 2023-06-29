Independent Online
Thursday, June 29, 2023

LOOK: Gauteng police recovered over 900 unlicensed firearms

Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Published 56m ago

Johannesburg - The SAPS in Gauteng continues to recover unlicensed firearms and ammunition in circulation.

In partnership with other law enforcement agencies, Business Against Crime South Africa’s Eyes and Ears (E2) Initiative partners, and other crime fighting stakeholders, police have collectively recovered more than 900 unlicensed firearms and nearly 10 000 rounds of ammunition over the six weeks from May 15 to June 26.

Picture: Supplied/SAPS

In addition, about 370 suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, these operational successes are the result of SAPS Gauteng’s multi-disciplinary crime-fighting efforts that include high-density operations, routine crime prevention patrols, random stop-and-searches, and vehicle checkpoints. Unlicensed firearms and ammunition are also recovered through community tip-offs.

Picture: Supplied/SAPS

“I would like to thank our members and all our crime-fighting partners for consistently achieving these operational successes,” he said.

More on this

“Let’s continue to remain fierce in our fight against crime towards a safer and more secure province for all.

“All the recovered firearms will be subjected to a ballistic test to determine whether they can be linked to other serious crimes.

Picture: Supplied/SAPS

“A firearm is known to be a weapon of choice in the commission of serious and violent crimes. It is on this basis that the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, commended his members on the latest operational successes achieved across the province,” said Masondo.

The Star

