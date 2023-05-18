LOOK: Hawks bust illegal refinery with gold-bearing material valued at R3m

Johannesburg – An illegal gold refinery was found with R3 million worth of gold-bearing material in Zuurbekom, Westonaria, on Tuesday. The Hawks announced that an intelligence-driven operation resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old suspect and the detection of a fully operational gold refinery laboratory in a smallholding in Zuurbekom.

Material confiscated during the raid by the Hawks. l SUPPLIED/HAWKS According to Colonel Philani Nkwalase, the operation was executed by an integrated team led by the Hawks in collaboration with the Tactical Response Team (TRT), the forensic division of the South African Police Service in West Rand, officials from the Department of Environmental Affairs, and Sibanye Stillwater’s Asset Protection Services. “Approximately 1 260 tons of gold-bearing material with an estimated value of R3 million were found along with two generators, nearly 200kg of loaded carbon, and a cellphone. The suspect was arrested, and all exhibits were seized for further investigation,” said Nkwalase. Material seized by the Hawks. l SUPPLIED “The suspect, who is a foreign national, was not in possession of proper documentation, and an additional charge of contravening the Immigration Act 13 of 2002 may be preferred against him.”

The suspect is expected to appear on May 18, 2023 (today), in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court on charges of contravention of the Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005, and operating an illegal gold refinery. Water hole on the premises. l SUPPLIED/HAWKS The Hawks provincial head in Gauteng, Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa, lauded the sterling work of the combined team. “The suspect was clearly not working alone; our work is cut out, and no stone will be left unturned,” he added.