LOOK: Inside the glorious ANC presidential gala dinner

Bloemfontein - The ANC hosted a fund-raising gala dinner on Saturday at the Imvelo Safari outside Bloemfontein as part of the activities that led to its 111th anniversary celebrations in the Free State province. The cost of a seat at the gala dinner ranged from R5 000 to R1.2 million.

South Africa- Bloemfontein - Inside the ANC gala dinner. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA). The event is hosted regularly as a fund-raising platform in exchange for business networking with the party's high-ranking officials. The Star was part of the affair and anticipated all the head-turning fashion looks of the night that some well-known business people with deep pockets donned. South Africa- Bloemfontein - Inside the ANC gala dinner. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA). Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu was one of the prominent people who showed up looking the part.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was also at the dinner, which was graced by an array of ANC supporters who paid a big price to dine with the president. South Africa- Bloemfontein - Inside the ANC gala dinner. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA). It was revealed earlier that business people who wished to meet either ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile or deputy president of South Africa David Mabuza would be expected to fork out "R1m a table" on what the ANC refers to as the "Platinum Package." ANC Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa thanked guests who had contributed towards making the gala dinner, further revealing that the event provides a platform for businesses to network with leaders of the ANC and the alliance toward growing the economy and reducing unemployment.

South Africa- Bloemfontein - Inside the ANC gala dinner. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA). According to EWN Ramokgopa said the ANC is not indebted to its large donors. She added that the gala dinner was an endorsement by corporate South Africa of the new ANC leadership and the party’s renewal agenda. South Africa- Bloemfontein - Inside the ANC gala dinner. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA). "We detest corruption, and we call upon the institutions of the state to be harsh on corruption. Yes, it is fund-raising, and yes, we appreciate the generosity, but the bottom line is having a better South Africa, a better Africa, and a better world. So, this fund-raising is really a call for South Africans to contribute towards their democracy," she said.

