LOOK: Jazz weekend takes over Sandton City







Johannesburg- A song for Africa, a passion album and a tribute to Stimela were just some of the many highlights of the second day of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival. The Sandton Convention Centre has been a hive of activity the last few days as the much anticipated jazz weekend took over the city. Nelson Mandela Square has also come alive with an arts and crafts market that sets the mood for the evening activities. Day one of the festival was an intimate affair of music from the Battle of the Bands orchestras- the ZAR Jazz Orchestra with Marcus Wyatt and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Wynton Marsalis with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performs at the opening of the annual Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at The Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA) The South African showpieces from the Standard Bank Young Artist All Star Jazz Band and talent showcase from Sibongile Khumalo, Melanie Scholtz,Bokani Dyer and Shane Cooper. Mark Fransman, Kesivan Naidoo, Nduduzo Makhathini, Concord Nkabinde, Mandla Mlangeni, Shannon Mowday, Afrika Mkhize and Gloria Bosman were a constant reminder of the powerful talent South Africa has. The audience who made their way to the Dinaledi stage for the spectacular were not disappointed. It was a full house of musical appreciation.

One of the standout performances came from the Jazz at Lincoln orchestra that performed a rendition of Jonas Gwangwa’s Emaxhoseni to great audience applause.

Day two was a more energised day with all the stages open for 21 grand performances.

France’s Manu Katche, Cuba’s Roberto Fonseca, the funky Rahsaan Patterson from the US and Nigeria’s Etuk Ubong were some of the international highlights performing across the multiple stages.

Nokukhanya Dlamini got the Mbira stage audience dancing to her songs, including one for a united Africa. The Soil opened the night with their melodic voices.

The Dinaledi stage set the scene for an unforgettable performance from Don Laka who was performing songs from his latest album Passion.

Bra Don Laka on the Dinaledi stage now. Performing the song Passion from his new album #SBJOJ22 #LiveTheMusic @ReporterStar @IOL_Lifestyle pic.twitter.com/MYwDEi35uK — Mpiletso Motumi (@mane_mpi) September 27, 2019

Interesting sounds of Indonesia came from Dwiki Dharmawan on the Conga stage while the showcase stage housed Zano, the Thabang Tabane Quartet and the Karabo Mohlala Quartet.

More highlight shows came from The Jazz Unity- an all female ensemble with Zoe Modiga, Nomfundo Xaluva, Aus Tebza, Lafrae Sci and Lakecia Benjamin. The great Stimela have now lost two founding members, Ray Phiri and Isaac Mtshali, but the band still managed to steal the night with their passionate performance of some of the group’s favourite songs.

Saturday night will round the musical spectacular off with major performances from Moreira Chonguica, Project Lila, RJ Benjamin, Siphokazi, Ken Peplowski, Kyekyeku and many more.