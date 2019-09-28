Johannesburg- A song for Africa, a passion album and a tribute to Stimela were just some of the many highlights of the second day of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival.
The Sandton Convention Centre has been a hive of activity the last few days as the much anticipated jazz weekend took over the city.
Nelson Mandela Square has also come alive with an arts and crafts market that sets the mood for the evening activities.
Day one of the festival was an intimate affair of music from the Battle of the Bands orchestras- the ZAR Jazz Orchestra with Marcus Wyatt and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis.
The South African showpieces from the Standard Bank Young Artist All Star Jazz Band and talent showcase from Sibongile Khumalo, Melanie Scholtz,Bokani Dyer and Shane Cooper.
Mark Fransman, Kesivan Naidoo, Nduduzo Makhathini, Concord Nkabinde, Mandla Mlangeni, Shannon Mowday, Afrika Mkhize and Gloria Bosman were a constant reminder of the powerful talent South Africa has. The audience who made their way to the Dinaledi stage for the spectacular were not disappointed. It was a full house of musical appreciation.