Johannesburg- In Pics: The #HandsOffZuma and #DefendANC



The #ZumaMustGo and #HandsOffZuma protesters gathered at ANC headquarters Luthuli House on Monday.

This follows the Black First Land First (BLF) announcement last week that they will lead a "Hands off Zuma" demonstration, calling for President Jacob Zuma to be allowed to serve out his term.

The #ZumaMustGo supporters did not take it lightly as they organised its supporters to “defend the ANC headquarters.”

Thabang Setona, who is the ANC branch secretary of Ward 62 says if the Black First Land First (BLF) wants the president of the county, they must go to Union Buildings. He said: "here we have the president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa."

One of BLF members was seen running away after being chased by #DefendANC supporters. Police had to intervene and bring calm.

ANC's communications manager Khusela Diko says The ANC has not received any formal notification of any marches to Luthuli House.

We take a lot at what happened outside the ruling party’s office in pictures.

Read more here:

@SthembisoMedia