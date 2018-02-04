GUARDED: A heavy police presence outside Luthuli House during the #ZumaMustGo and #HandsOffZuma march. Pictures: Sthembiso Sithole.
GUARDED: A heavy police presence outside Luthuli House during the #ZumaMustGo and #HandsOffZuma march. Pictures: Sthembiso Sithole.
BLF MEMBERS: The Black First Land First supporters arrives in the Joburg CBD to hand over a memorandum at the ANC headquarters.
BLF MEMBERS: The Black First Land First supporters arrives in the Joburg CBD to hand over a memorandum at the ANC headquarters.
NO MORE: #ZumaMustGo supporter sending a message about former ANC President Jacob Zuma during the march.
NO MORE: #ZumaMustGo supporter sending a message about former ANC President Jacob Zuma during the march.
LINE-UP: Police monitor the situation at the #ZumaMustGo and #HandsOffZuma march.
LINE-UP: Police monitor the situation at the #ZumaMustGo and #HandsOffZuma march.
ADAMANT: Black First Land First member Letsoalo Abie addressing the media during the #ZumaHandsOff march.
ADAMANT: Black First Land First member Letsoalo Abie addressing the media during the #ZumaHandsOff march.
ROADBLOCK: Pixley Seme street Luthuli House closed by JMPD officers.
ROADBLOCK: Pixley Seme street Luthuli House closed by JMPD officers.
REP SPEAKS: ANC's Communications Manager Khusela Diko addresses the media about the #HandsOffZuma march.
REP SPEAKS: ANC's Communications Manager Khusela Diko addresses the media about the #HandsOffZuma march.
GOING NOWHERE: An energetic #DefendANC supporter blowing a whistle outside Luthuli House.
GOING NOWHERE: An energetic #DefendANC supporter blowing a whistle outside Luthuli House.
IN PROTEST: "Zuma Must Fall" placard carried by #DefendANC supporter.
IN PROTEST: "Zuma Must Fall" placard carried by #DefendANC supporter.
HANDOVER: ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule receiving a memorandum from the Black First Land First supporters.
HANDOVER: ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule receiving a memorandum from the Black First Land First supporters.

Johannesburg- In Pics: The #HandsOffZuma and  #DefendANC

The #ZumaMustGo and #HandsOffZuma protesters gathered at ANC headquarters Luthuli House on Monday.
This follows the Black First Land First (BLF) announcement last week that they will lead a "Hands off Zuma" demonstration, calling for President Jacob Zuma to be allowed to serve out his term.

The #ZumaMustGo supporters did not take it lightly as they organised its supporters to “defend the ANC headquarters.”  
Thabang Setona, who is the ANC branch secretary of Ward 62 says if the Black First Land First (BLF) wants the president of the county, they must go to Union Buildings. He said: "here we have the president of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa."

One of BLF members was seen running away after being chased by #DefendANC supporters. Police had to intervene and bring calm.
ANC's communications manager Khusela Diko says The ANC has not received any formal notification of any marches to Luthuli House.

We take a lot at what happened outside the ruling party’s office in pictures.
Read more here:

@SthembisoMedia 