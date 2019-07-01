Sho Madjozi is still relishing in her recent Best New International Act win.

The young star was in the US over the last two weeks for the BET Awards. Madjozi, whose real name is Maya Wegerif, represented the country in her proud traditional attire at the awards. On Monday morning she was flanked by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and Limpopo MEC Thandi Moraka to celebrate her win at a press conference.

Sho Madjozi is the woman of the moment. Picture: VIMN AFRICA

Mthethwa said they were proud to welcome back the first black woman to win the BET award.

"We are incredibly proud of Sho Madjozi as with last year's winner Sjava because in their authenticity and artistic expression centered in their indigenous languages, pride in culture and heritage- are succeeding in attaining glory on global stages and placing SA on the map."

LOOK: @ShoMadjozi gives a champion dance at the welcome home media briefing for her #BETAwards19 Best New International Act pic.twitter.com/R9TbY7HG03 — The Star Reporter (@ReporterStar) July 1, 2019

Sho Madjozi collected the coveted Best New International Act award during the red carpet pre-show. The "Huku" hitmaker is the first South African female musician to win the award at a powerful and show-stopping ceremony included a lineup of artists, entertainers, cultural icons and inspiring humanitarians across more than 18 categories which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23.

Sho Madjozi arrives at OR Tambo airport to a jubilant crowd. Picture: VIMN AFRICA

"This win is huge; and like I said in my speech you can really be from anywhere and be able to get anywhere. You also don't need to change yourself for that to happen. What has been a highlight for me at the awards meeting people and getting pictures with a lot of dope people. Cardi B congratulated me and I thought that was really sweet. People in general where quite excited for me and everyone could see that it was an emotional moment for me. I was actually shocked and completely taken by surprise when my name was called."