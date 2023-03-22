Looking back at historic events helps shape kids’ future

Johannesburg - As scores of South Africans commemorated Human Rights Day yesterday, the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre remains a reminder that many citizens sacrificed their lives by confronting the apartheid regime. Spark Schools' head of school achievement, Nkazimulo Zitha, suggested that children also need to be aware of historical events that shaped many aspects of our lives.

Zitha said the day gives people the opportunity to help children understand why this day is celebrated and why it is so important to South African citizens. "Helping our children understand fully and appropriately why human rights are crucial. We help nurture active, responsible citizens who positively contribute towards an even better South Africa," said SPARK Schools Head of School Achievement," said Zitha. "In our fast-paced and changing world, we need people in our society who are intrinsically aware of how historical events shaped many aspects of our lives and provided us with power and privilege to contribute positively to the world. This concept is central to our educational model because fostering good citizenship means building a strong foundation through our core values of service, responsibility, and kindness," Zitha said.

"Citizenship at SPARK is built into the day-to-day lives of our scholars and our employees. We believe citizenship is about service and growth. Great citizens ask the right questions and challenge their thoughts. Participatory citizens have enquiring, interested minds. They are invested in what’s going on around them. Participatory citizens care and think independently. Great citizens are empowered and confident enough to take part in their communities, and that is the community of citizens we are grooming." "Let your children explore the rules of human rights by asking them to name a few, and then read the Bill of Rights with them." Ensuring that children visit some of South Africa’s renowned child-friendly historical sites is one of the things that Zitha pointed out.