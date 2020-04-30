L’oréal South Africa to donate 30000 hand sanitisers to help fight Covid-19

L’oréal South Africa is set to donate 30000 hand sanitisers to essential services to help fight the spread of Covid-19. The group will be producing hand sanitisers under its natural beauty brand, Garnier, to help the country deal with the pandemic which has already claimed almost 100 people. The group’s country manager, Gilles Antoine, said in the unprecedented crisis that was affecting so many people, it was its responsibility to contribute to the collective effort. It will donate 20000 hand sanitisers from initial production which will see proceedings go towards the South African Solidarity Fund to assist health-care facilities, vulnerable communities and retailer support. “We strongly believe that is our responsibility to support the teams who display courage and unwavering commitment to caring for patients,” Antoine said.

He said community transmission was a concern in densely populated areas where people were more susceptible.

“Hygiene measures such as frequent hand cleansing is an important factor in fighting the virus,” he said.

The beauty brand will also distribute an additional 10000 hand-free sanitisers to local retailers’ employees.

Antoine said through these actions the brand would like to express its recognition, support and solidarity towards those who were demonstrating extraordinary courage and selflessness in their efforts to combat Covid-19.

“Providing this support is a way for Garnier to protect and thank those who are working tirelessly to meet the country’s daily essential needs.”

South Africa now has 5 350 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 103 deaths as a result of the coronavirus which has infected more than 3 million people globally, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday night.