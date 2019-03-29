Zanele Ndebele is ready to network.

Zanele Ndebele has a love for information technology (IT) that is bound to take her places. She was the top achiever among the recent intake of graduates of the Vodacom Youth Academy.

A total of 367 unemployed young people will be graduating with certified diplomas in IT technical support from the academy this and next month.

Ndebele joined the programme through the volunteer work she was doing with The Innovator Trust.

“I fell in love with IT gradually. While learning the value of it, I realised there was so much to offer in the technology space,” said the 26-year-old who was part of the 76 young people from Gauteng who graduated at a ceremony in Kempton Park this month.

The Orlando East, Soweto, resident wants to become an entrepreneur once she has upgraded her education.

“I am mostly fascinated with networking, though there is a lot of processing that takes place. It is basically the connections that allow you to use your computer.”

At the trust she learnt about opening a business and her interest was in internet cafés.

She did her practicals at AB Xuma Primary School, helping the young ones learn how to code.

Currently, Ndebele is focusing on finishing her internship at the trust and then taking a business course to help her further her dreams.

“I hope I can get funding to open a café and help the youngsters learn more about technology,” she said.

Takalani Netshitenzhe, Vodacom corporate affairs chief officer, said it was important for the brand to empower and improve the lives of people.

"The country will not derive full benefits of this revolution if as a company we do not take a lead in reducing the barriers to access to communication," Netshitenzhe said.

Academy participants qualified in end-user computing (NQF level 3), cellphone and device repair management (NQF level 3), IT technical support (NQF level 4) or networking support (NQF level 5).

“These are all key fundamental skills that are desperately needed within the local ICT industry, not only helping to meet the massive skills demand within the country but also providing the youth with the knowledge and abilities that will be beneficial, and needed in the jobs of tomorrow,” said Netshitenzhe.

This year's crop of 367 newly qualified youth brings the number of programme graduates to 1333.